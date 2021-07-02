The Friday Politics Organization gets Indicted

But as usual, the Friday Politics Thread will rat out anyone in exchange for leniency. Loose morals is what got us here, and that’s what we’re good at.

RoRo is now into the Beatles and can name all 4 of them. She keeps asking for tickets to ride.

The cicadas are all going away for the next 17 years. I can only wonder what the world will look like then. Probably a lot more cicadas, I bet.

Be good, don’t threaten violence, don’t take out your incipient rage on other posters, such as myself. Don’t Hog Poggle. Don’t post Ben Garrison. Try not to even think about Ben Shapiro.

Happy Friday!

