New Music Friday 7/2/2021

It’s me not apples. Snapped ankles cool.
— An Early Bird – Diviner
— Anthropophagus Depravity – Apocalypto
— At The Gates – The Nightmare Of Being
— Attawalpa – Patterns EP
— Autumnboy – Autumn Forever
— Aziya – We Speak of Tides EP
— Bizarrekult – Vi Overlevde
— Blood of the Phoenix – From What We Used To Know EP
— Bobby Gillespie (of Primal Scream) and Jehnny Beth (of Savages) – Utopian Ashes
— Booker Stardrum – Crater
— Broken Fires – New Friends EP
— Caitlin Mae – Perspective EP
— Chinatown Slalom – Meet The Parents EP
— Chris LeDoux – Wyoming Cowboy – A Collection
— clarq – Again Before Since EP
— Cloudland – Where We Meet
— Cub Scout Bowling Pins (aka Guided By Voices) – Clang Clang Ho
— Dennis Lloyd – Some Days
— Desperate Journalist – Maximum Sorrow!
— Dominique Pruitt – Prayers for Rain EP
— Drawn and Quartered – Congregation Pestilence
— Duvel – Duvel
— Earl Slick – Fist Full of Devils
— Flatland Cavalry – Welcome to Countryland
— Friisk – …un torügg bleev blot Sand
— Funeral Chasm – Omniversal Existence
— G Herbo – 25
— The Go! Team – Get Up Sequences Part One
— Husks – Somewhere, There Is a Garden Where You May Rest EP
— Izzy True – Our Beautiful Baby World
— John Lindell (of They Might Be Giants) – Roman Songs EP
— Jonathan Wolff – Seinfeld Original Television Soundtrack
— Karmacoda – Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire
— The Late Great Charlie Borski – Watch Out For Spiders
— Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
— Lord Of The Lost – JUDAS
— Manniveira – Vitahringur
— Manuel Pistachio – Scordato Cuore
— Mariam Sawires – Healer EP
— Maudlin – Grave Danger
— Molly Lewis – The Forgotten Edge EP
— Mondo Generator – Live At Bronson
— Moonspell – 1755 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Moonspell – Extinct (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mr Jukes & Barney Artist – The Locket
— Mr Linen – Stay Cool
— Nanowar Of Steel – Italian Folk Metal
— Nick Oliveri – NO. Hits At All Vol. 7
— Plizzken – …And Their Paradise Is Full Of Snakes
— postcards from new zealand – city islands
— Psychosexual – Unholy Hymns For The Children
— Queen – Greatest Hits (Reissue)
— The Quireboys – A Bit Of What You Fancy 2
— Raphael Weinroth-Browne – Worlds Within Live
— Richard Marx – Stories to Tell: Greatest Hits and More
— Risely – Meantime Fades
— Rocking Corpses – Death Blues
— Rozzi – Hymn For Tomorrow EP
— Sea Mosquito – Fire, Magic & Venom
— Sebastian Plano – Save Me Not
— Snapped Ankles – Forest of Your Problems
— Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last
— Stone Giants (Amon Tobin) – West Coast Love Stories
— The Suburbs – Poets Party
— Sun Crow – Quest for Oblivion
— Supermilk – Four by Three
— Supreme Court – Been a While
— Various Artists – Red Hot + Free
— Vince Mendoza – Freedom Over Everything
— Wanderlust – All A View
— We The Kingdom – Live At Ocean Way Nashville
— Year Of No Light – Consolamentum