New Music Friday 7/2/2021

— An Early Bird – Diviner

— Anthropophagus Depravity – Apocalypto

— At The Gates – The Nightmare Of Being

— Attawalpa – Patterns EP

— Autumnboy – Autumn Forever

— Aziya – We Speak of Tides EP

— Bizarrekult – Vi Overlevde

— Blood of the Phoenix – From What We Used To Know EP

— Bobby Gillespie (of Primal Scream) and Jehnny Beth (of Savages) – Utopian Ashes

— Booker Stardrum – Crater

— Broken Fires – New Friends EP

— Caitlin Mae – Perspective EP

— Chinatown Slalom – Meet The Parents EP

— Chris LeDoux – Wyoming Cowboy – A Collection

— clarq – Again Before Since EP

— Cloudland – Where We Meet

— Cub Scout Bowling Pins (aka Guided By Voices) – Clang Clang Ho

— Dennis Lloyd – Some Days

— Desperate Journalist – Maximum Sorrow!

— Dominique Pruitt – Prayers for Rain EP

— Drawn and Quartered – Congregation Pestilence

— Duvel – Duvel

— Earl Slick – Fist Full of Devils

— Flatland Cavalry – Welcome to Countryland

— Friisk – …un torügg bleev blot Sand

— Funeral Chasm – Omniversal Existence

— G Herbo – 25

— The Go! Team – Get Up Sequences Part One

— Husks – Somewhere, There Is a Garden Where You May Rest EP

— Izzy True – Our Beautiful Baby World

— John Lindell (of They Might Be Giants) – Roman Songs EP

— Jonathan Wolff – Seinfeld Original Television Soundtrack

— Karmacoda – Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire

— The Late Great Charlie Borski – Watch Out For Spiders

— Laura Mvula – Pink Noise

— Lord Of The Lost – JUDAS

— Manniveira – Vitahringur

— Manuel Pistachio – Scordato Cuore

— Mariam Sawires – Healer EP

— Maudlin – Grave Danger

— Molly Lewis – The Forgotten Edge EP

— Mondo Generator – Live At Bronson

— Moonspell – 1755 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Moonspell – Extinct (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mr Jukes & Barney Artist – The Locket

— Mr Linen – Stay Cool

— Nanowar Of Steel – Italian Folk Metal

— Nick Oliveri – NO. Hits At All Vol. 7

— Plizzken – …And Their Paradise Is Full Of Snakes

— postcards from new zealand – city islands

— Psychosexual – Unholy Hymns For The Children

— Queen – Greatest Hits (Reissue)

— The Quireboys – A Bit Of What You Fancy 2

— Raphael Weinroth-Browne – Worlds Within Live

— Richard Marx – Stories to Tell: Greatest Hits and More

— Risely – Meantime Fades

— Rocking Corpses – Death Blues

— Rozzi – Hymn For Tomorrow EP

— Sea Mosquito – Fire, Magic & Venom

— Sebastian Plano – Save Me Not

— Snapped Ankles – Forest of Your Problems

— Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last

— Stone Giants (Amon Tobin) – West Coast Love Stories

— The Suburbs – Poets Party

— Sun Crow – Quest for Oblivion

— Supermilk – Four by Three

— Supreme Court – Been a While

— Various Artists – Red Hot + Free

— Vince Mendoza – Freedom Over Everything

— Wanderlust – All A View

— We The Kingdom – Live At Ocean Way Nashville

— Year Of No Light – Consolamentum

