The Battle of Gettysburg began on July 1, 1863. I am a big history nerd and I wanted to dedicate the Day Thread to this part of the Civil War since it took place in my home state of Pennsylvania. There have been numerous books, documentaries, and movies based on the Battle of Gettysburg. Here’s a short video to watch. I was going to include a link for an hour long documentary but if I figured most of you don’t have time for that.

