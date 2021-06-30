Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 30

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Abby, a government analyst, traveled the Amazon on six logs;

S.A., a student, slept with fruit instead of stuffed animals; and

Courtney, a community college instructor, comes from a sports family. Courtney is a two-day champ with winnings of $39,100.

On the next-to-last clue of DJ, S.A. protected his slim lead with a $5 wager on DD3, then got the last $2,000 clue to nail down first place into FJ at $12,605 vs. $10,200 for Courtney and $9,400 for Abby.

DD1 – $1,000 – AWARDS & HONORS – In 2003 this Auckland-born man was the first foreigner made an honorary citizen of Nepal (Abby won $2,000 from her score of $5,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – MAPPING THE MIDWEST – Cities along this river that shares its name with a state capital include Ottumwa & Fort Dodge (Abby lost $2,000 from her total of $9,800 vs. $7,000 for S.A.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ARIA GRANDE – Susanna sings the beautiful aria “Deh Vieni, Non Tardar” in this Mozart opera that promises nuptials (S.A. lost the $5 minimum from his score of $10,600 vs. $10,200 for Courtney and $9,400 for Abby.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY NOVELS – British biochemist J.B.S. Haldane’s essay on ectogenesis, birth outside the womb, helped inspire this 1932 novel

For the third straight game, only Courtney was correct on FJ, adding $8,800 to win with $19,000 for a three-day total of $58,100.

Wagering strategy: When S.A. bet the minimum on DD3, both opponents were within range of taking the lead away from him with a correct response to the remaining $2,000 clue. Against one player who is close enough to catch you in an undesirable category, I can see it, but against two…I don’t know, I’d think you’d want to bet on yourself and hope for the best.

Triple Stumper of the day: Depressingly, no one recognized a photo of Carl Reiner.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Hillary? DD2 – What is the Des Moines River? DD3 – What is “The Marriage of Figaro”? FJ – What is “Brave New World”?

