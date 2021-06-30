Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Thinking About Sex (06/30/2021)

Allegedly, some of us think about sex a lot. Or almost all the time. Or maybe far less often then media might make us believe? So, yeah: How big of a presence are sexual thoughts in your life? Do you frequently act on them, or is it more or a daydream kind of thing or a distraction? Do they tend to be relatively concrete, or more just an vague feeling of horniness, or something else?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

