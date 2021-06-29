Tuesday’s Politics thread is here, get your fresh, hot takes!

Yeeegads folks. I’m back from rural Georgia, land of “Covid didn’t really happen” here. Met an actual person who refused to get vaccinated, said it was between her and the Lord. Which…I can’t help but think of the old joke where a guy refuses rescue during a flood from a rubber raft, a canoe, and a helicopter because God will save him. When he dies and gets to heaven he asks why God didn’t save him and he replied “Well, I sent a raft, a canoe, and a helicopter, what else should I have done?”

More news on the Jan. 6th select committee:

The Jan. 6 select committee will have 13 members.



Kevin McCarthy gets "consultation" on five of them but Nancy Pelosi has the last word.



From the text: pic.twitter.com/NHunfdzURJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 28, 2021

Here’s some good news!

TEXAS church loses 501(c)(3) status because it actively 'educates' its members on electing specific Republican politicians.#TaxTheChurch #Fresh #DemVoice1 #ONEV1



First Liberty Appeals Denial of Tax Exemption for Group Alleged to Have Republican Ties https://t.co/KVAZZforYh — Pete West (@PeteWest420) June 19, 2021

I know we’ve all seen The Idiot’s lawyer whining to Politico about how Trump Org charges won’t mean that The Idiot is indicted, but here’s some info on why it’ll actually hurt worse than that would have:

I can’t underscore enough how devastating an indictment would be to the Trump Org. Every lender would call their loans and no way Trump Org can pay them all, likely leading to bankruptcy. Weisselberg may not cooperate without more serious charges, but any charge will doom the TO. https://t.co/Zu9ksiVUBl — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 25, 2021

Ok, there’s my three tidbits! Expose us to other tidbits below. Nothing NIGHT THREAD worthy though, please. 😬 I’ve got two words for you: BEEE. HAAAAYVE. Oh, and pick your socks up off the floor, your pet/child is going to hide them somewhere. Maybe under the couch.

