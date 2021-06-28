Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 11

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 9 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Persona 3 Portable Time 60.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta] 52.00% FTL Rockmen (Explore) 52.00% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 1 52.00% Persona 3 Portable Sun 44.00% Mega Man 10 Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream) 44.00% Space Invaders Extreme Repulse Me [Stage 5A] 40.00% Art Academy Menu 40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Solomon 40.00% Trails from Zero Terminal Room 36.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 3: Treat Land 36.00% Persona Voice 36.00% Dark Souls Nameless Song 36.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Sky Tower 32.00% DJ Hero We Will Rock You vs Robot Rock – Queen vs Daft Punk 32.00% Trails from Zero Between the Forgotten Phantasm 32.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Final Bowser Battle 28.00% Resonance of Fate Upper World 28.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Oki Doki! 24.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Puzzle (Last Specter version) 24.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Noel’s Theme [Naoshi Mizuta] 20.00% Mass Effect 3 A Future for the Krogan 20.00% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Little Mei (feat. Shen Shen) 16.00% Ciel Nosurge Introductory Resonance A back-to-basics group, with Persona and Final Fantasy tying for 1st. [collapse]

Group 10 Results

Spoiler 52.17% Gravity Rush Resistance and Extermination 47.83% Xenoblade Chronicles You Will Know Our Names 47.83% Trails from Zero Afternoon in Crossbell 47.83% Trails of Azure Destruction Impulse 47.83% Brandish: The Dark Revenant Stage Clear 43.48% NieR Song of the Ancients ~ Hollow Dreams 43.48% Botanicula Bunky 39.13% Final Fantasy XIII In the Sky That Night 39.13% Nayuta no Kiseki Tower of Ruins 34.78% Papo and Yo Over the Inferno 34.78% Pokémon Black and White 2 Virbank City 30.43% Rhythm Heaven Fever Flockstep 30.43% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Ouverture 30.43% Bar Oasis 1.5 Seven Days Without Him 26.09% THE iDOLM@STER 2 Kyun! Vampire Girl 26.09% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge End Credits 21.74% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Masked Gentleman 21.74% Sonic Generations City Escape Modern 21.74% Star Wars: The Old Republic Hoth, the Frozen Wastes 17.39% Yakuza 5 The Cool Guy Sosuke 17.39% Ys: Memories of Celceta Battle #58 (Ys IV) 17.39% DJ Hero 2 Get Busy vs Pon De Replay – Sean Paul vs Rihanna 8.70% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Expectation (Lenore Manor) 8.70% Half-Minute Hero Prayer Gravity Rush takes this one. That’s always looked like a neat game; maybe I should check out the PS4 port some day? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday June 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday June 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

