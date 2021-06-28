Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 11

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 9 Results
|60.00%
|Persona 3 Portable
|Time
|60.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta]
|52.00%
|FTL
|Rockmen (Explore)
|52.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Tropical Resort Act 1
|52.00%
|Persona 3 Portable
|Sun
|44.00%
|Mega Man 10
|Sheep Man (Cybersheep’s Dream)
|44.00%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Repulse Me [Stage 5A]
|40.00%
|Art Academy
|Menu
|40.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace of Solomon
|40.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Terminal Room
|36.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 3: Treat Land
|36.00%
|Persona
|Voice
|36.00%
|Dark Souls
|Nameless Song
|36.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Sky Tower
|32.00%
|DJ Hero
|We Will Rock You vs Robot Rock – Queen vs Daft Punk
|32.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Between the Forgotten Phantasm
|32.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Final Bowser Battle
|28.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Upper World
|28.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Oki Doki!
|24.00%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Puzzle (Last Specter version)
|24.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Noel’s Theme [Naoshi Mizuta]
|20.00%
|Mass Effect 3
|A Future for the Krogan
|20.00%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Little Mei (feat. Shen Shen)
|16.00%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Introductory Resonance
A back-to-basics group, with Persona and Final Fantasy tying for 1st.
Group 10 Results
|52.17%
|Gravity Rush
|Resistance and Extermination
|47.83%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|You Will Know Our Names
|47.83%
|Trails from Zero
|Afternoon in Crossbell
|47.83%
|Trails of Azure
|Destruction Impulse
|47.83%
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Stage Clear
|43.48%
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Hollow Dreams
|43.48%
|Botanicula
|Bunky
|39.13%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|In the Sky That Night
|39.13%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Tower of Ruins
|34.78%
|Papo and Yo
|Over the Inferno
|34.78%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Virbank City
|30.43%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Flockstep
|30.43%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Ouverture
|30.43%
|Bar Oasis 1.5
|Seven Days Without Him
|26.09%
|THE iDOLM@STER 2
|Kyun! Vampire Girl
|26.09%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|End Credits
|21.74%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Masked Gentleman
|21.74%
|Sonic Generations
|City Escape Modern
|21.74%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Hoth, the Frozen Wastes
|17.39%
|Yakuza 5
|The Cool Guy Sosuke
|17.39%
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Battle #58 (Ys IV)
|17.39%
|DJ Hero 2
|Get Busy vs Pon De Replay – Sean Paul vs Rihanna
|8.70%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Expectation (Lenore Manor)
|8.70%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Prayer
Gravity Rush takes this one. That’s always looked like a neat game; maybe I should check out the PS4 port some day?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday June 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday June 29th at 10:00PM Pacific