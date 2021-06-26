Svengoolie Discussion Thread 6/26/2021: Time Walker / Being From Another Planet

Looks like we get another new-to-Sven movie this week! Listed as Time Walker on the MeTV website, this movie was riffed by MST3K in season four under the title Being From Another Planet. From the MeTV website…

“An alien, buried in King Tut’s tomb, terrorizes a college campus.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. JustWatch has it on multiple services free with ads, including the Roku Channel and Tubi. And, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs! (And no promises, but since there are *cough cough* multiple copies of the movie on YouTube the episode will probably be posted in its entirety here.)

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...