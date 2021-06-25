Job Rants Thread – 6/25/2021 – Working From Home LXVIII: Crawling Out Of Our Holes

Hey, all; Healthy Frrrrrrruck it –

Forty people. I’ve met with over forty people this week, alone;(that’s as many as four tens, and yes, that’s terrible) and the number’s climbing. People want out, and they’re not being shy about it. Normally, I would be right there with them; save for the fact that I’m still forced to not only stay inside, but still remain isolated in doing my work. I’m not sure if that’s ironic, or just sad.

Anyway, that also means that I have little else on my mind as that, and probably need to get back to things. Maybe things will calm down in the coming weeks, but I doubt it. Although, if nothing else, that means plenty of fresh rant fuel; right?

Right?!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day,safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember to soak up that sun while you can, because we’ll all be back inside before you know it. (Winter, for God’s sake, I mean winter!)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...