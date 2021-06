It’s Busy Philipps’ birthday! She stars in the fabulous show Girls5eva which was recently renewed for a second season!

Hey, hey, hey, it’s us, Girls5eva (Girls5eva)

We’re gonna be famous for ten-hundred years

‘Cause it’s like five more than a hundred

All we know is we’re gonna make this count!

Gonna be famous 5eva

‘Cause forever’s too short

Gonna be famous, 3gether

‘Cause that’s one more than together!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...