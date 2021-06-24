Jeopardy! recap for Jun. 24

Today’s contestants are:

Kirsten, a non-profit executive director, had a gnome kidnapping at her wedding;

Arman, a law student, attended his teacher’s TV makeover; and

Sandy, a high school English teacher, has fallen off of her bike twice. Sandy is a two-day champ with winnings of $52,200.

Arman was able to move closer to Sandy on DD2 but wasn’t quite able to get first place away from her, as Sandy led into FJ with $19,200 vs. $14,000 for Arman and $3,400 for Kirsten.

DD1 – $1,000 – REAL PEOPLE ON FILM – Played by Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Fifth Estate”, he called the film “A mass propaganda attack against Wikileaks” (Arman won $1,000 from his score of $1,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – CHURCHILL SPEAKS – “Darkest Hour” & “Dunkirk” highlight Churchill’s speech that says, “We shall fight in the hills; we shall never” do this (Arman won $5,000 from his total of $7,400 vs. $16,800 for Sandy.)

DD3 – $2,000 – OFFICIAL STATE FOSSILS – The official fossil of this state is a bivalve called Chesapecten jeffersonius (On the last clue of DJ, Sandy won $2,000 from her score of $17,200 vs. $14,000 for Arman.)

FJ – AMERICAN AUTHORS – “Camelot”, “The Pilgrims” & “A Postscript by Clarence” are chapters in a classic novel by this author

Only Arman was correct on FJ, adding $5,205 to win with $19,205.

Clue selection strategy: After finding DD2 in the first selection from that category and moving closer to the leader, Arman then selected four more clues from the same category. A better move would have been to immediately switch categories and shop for DD3.

Wagering strategy: Sandy found DD3 on the last clue of DJ with the lead, which presented her with the opportunity to put the game out of reach right then and there with a large enough wager. Given that the overall percentage of correct responses is higher on DDs over FJ, this move deserved strong consideration unless she clearly didn’t like the category.

Also, Arman’s FJ wager was based on the remote chance that Sandy would bet nothing, which would have given Sandy the win on a Triple Stumper. The percentage play for Arman would have been a smaller wager that would have given him the win if Sandy missed without having to be correct on FJ himself.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess on how after Churchill’s party got voted out (“the order of the boot”), the order he couldn’t accept was the Order of the Garter.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Assange? DD2 – What is “surrender”? DD3 – What is Virginia? FJ – Who was Mark Twain?

