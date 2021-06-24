Comic Book Chat -John Stewart’s 50th Anniversary

Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – John Stewart’s 50th Anniversary

Green Lantern John Stewart is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut in the DC Universe this year.

We are looking back on his storied career as a Green Lantern (both his triumphs and tragedies) and the impact he has had in pop culture.

Everyone has a favorite Green Lantern and we’d like to know what you like about Mr. Stewart. I like his constructs and I like how they tweaked his origin a bit and revealed that he is a former U.S. Marine. He plays a big part in the crossover Blackest Night and War of the Green Lanterns.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...