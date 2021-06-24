Ambrose Bierce Day Thread

Ambrose Bierce was born on June 24, 1842. An author and journalist, Bierce was known for social criticism and satire. He also wrote horror stories, particularly about the horrors of war – he had fought in the Civil War. His story “An Occurance at Owl Creek Bridge” has been included in a multitude of anthologies.

Bierce’s life was marked by strife and tragedies. He suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury during the War, both of his sons died during his lifetime (one of suicide, the other of alcoholism-related pneumonia), and he separated from and later divorced his wife after he discovered love letters written to her by another.

In 1913, at the age of 71, Ambrose Bierce disappeared on a trip into Mexico. He (/his body) was never found.

Clairvoyant, n.: A person, commonly a woman, who has the power of seeing that which is invisible to her patron – namely, that he is a blockhead. -From The Devil’s Dictionary, by Ambrose Bierce.

