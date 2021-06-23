Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 23, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Crunchyroll has started its slow announcement of its Summer anime lineup, and I’ve already found one show that I think I’m going to love: Aquatope of White Sand. Just the fact that it takes place in an aquarium caught my attention, but after watching the trailer I’m even more excited to watch this show.

A failed dream causes a young woman to relocate to start a new life? A family aquarium needs help to stay open? Girls becoming friends and overcoming obstacles together to achieve their dreams? Yes, please!

If you’re interested in seeing more of what the 2021 Summer season has in store, there is a trailer watch party scheduled for tonight at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT with SungWon Cho (ProZD).

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...