The Wednesday Politics Thread Is Undeterred

When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President Joe Biden last week, he said something very bizarre in reply to a reporter:

It wasn’t simply a Russian tilt that favors pessimism, it was very much his brand of dictatorship that heavily leaned on fatalism in order to further feed the monster who gleefully crushes every bit of hope his own People might have. Just like many dictators before him who rose into power under the guise of populism, he too stoked fears, hatred, and bigotry while constantly exaggerating or outright lying about specific circumstances and positioning himself as the sole grand savior, pushing the belief that only he, and he alone, can help you get out of your misery and despair.

It is purposeful because when you’re hope-less, you’re fight-less.

And then we witnessed the following days the two faces of America, Hope and Despair. There was the anti-Black face who sought at every turn to deride, diminish, demean and ridicule any win that gives you hope, while the other, the face of True Equality and Hope celebrated a decades-long battle for recognition, and promised to use this new win as a stepping stone to fight harder, to win bigger, and to never ever give up.

We have a legacy.

We have a hope.

We have a charge to keep.

Remembering all three today.

Remembering #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/PuNvDNzzXI — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 19, 2021

When Privilege attempts to destroy your every win while gleefully appropriating your biggest gains, patting itself on the back for the decades-long battles others fought while it comfortably remained on the sidelines, this ugliness sometimes pushes you into pessimism. It leads you on a slippery slope of pure hatred for that ugly, despicable, racist, misogynist, bigoted entitled anti-Black face. But then you notice that other face and see the joy of the People who fought long and hard, the true warriors celebrating this hard-earned win already planning how to take advantage of this moment next year to counteract all the bigoted rhetoric, building stronger weapons to gain yet better, bigger wins, you remember:

Even a handful of hope is a lot better than immeasurable despair.

Rev. Raphael Warnock on John Lewis: "In a moment when there is so much political cynicism and narcissism that masquerades as patriotism, here lies a true American patriot, who risked his life and limb for the hope and the promise of democracy." https://t.co/wrzcAjBNnU pic.twitter.com/3HculBVeFT — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2020

Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

