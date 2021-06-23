Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Our And Their Pasts (06/23/2021)

Recently seen on a relationship/sex column I occasionally read: Dude writes letter to the author, telling a dramatic tale of his GF’s past having been rather prolific (coming off as kind of an insecure control freak), while his GF has apparently been lying to him about her past being the pat while still at least flirting with some of her exes. So, nobody looks good, but oh well, at least it makes for a fun column.

Got me to thinking though: How do you treat your and your partner’s (or partners’) pasts? Has it ever caused issues? Or been a source for a positive development? Are you pretty open about it in your relationships, or do you keep the past more closely guarded? And whatever other question you can think of in relation to the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

