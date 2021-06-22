June 22nd Night Thread

Today is my 39th birthday. Tonight, we celebrate those born in the month of June here at the Avocado.

One of my favorite birthday memories growing up – My great aunt and my nanny would watch my sister and I after school and during the Summer, while my parents worked. On our birthdays, the four of us would go to Kentucky Fried Chicken for lunch and then to Hills Department Store. We would be allowed to pick out one toy for our birthday present.

I, like many of you reading this, long for the simpler days of our youth, when going to a fast food restaurant with your family was a big deal and you could roam the toy aisle at a department store for 20 to 30 minutes trying to decide what you wanted to take home. You weren’t rushed and you could take as much time as you wanted.

These are the memories we can look back wistfully on when we are having a bad day and miss the family members that are no longer with us.

I hope this brought a smile to your face (hopefully not a tear to your eye).

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite birthday traditions of your youth. Tell us if any of them are incorporated in your life today.

