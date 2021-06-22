Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 22

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Sandy, a high school English teacher, is interested in being a space tourist;

Bridget, an accounts receivable clerk, was married in a deli; and

Michael, a Ph.D. student, yells at Jeopardy! on TV with his partner. Michael is a one-day champ with winnings of $12,879.

Michael overcame a very slow start to briefly take the lead in DJ, but Sandy went on an impressive run to finish the round with a runaway at $21,000 vs. $10,000 for Michael and $3,300 for Bridget.

DD1 – $400 – PSYCHOLOGY – According to Freudian theory, the libido originates in this one of the 3 divisions of the psyche (Bridget won $2,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – MUSIC HISTORY – “The water took its victim’s name”, goes a Vampire Weekend song about this English explorer who was set adrift by his crew in Canada (Bridget lost $5,500 from her score of $11,200 vs. $9,800 for Sandy.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – AROUND THE WORLD – (Shown is a map with countries on the northeast and southwest borders of Latvia highlighted) Latvia is wedged in the middle of these two other Baltic republics (Michael won $3,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $9,800 for Sandy.)

FJ – 19th CENTURY LITERARY CREATURES – The author said the name of this 10-letter creature in his poem meant “the result of much excited discussion”

Only Michael was correct on FJ, so it appears Sandy nailing down the runaway on the last clue of DJ preserved the victory. Sandy stood pat to win with $21,000.

Wagering strategy: On DD3, Michael chose to hold back $2,400 on his wager, and if he had bet his entire $5,400 instead of $3,000, he would have had enough going into FJ to win when he was correct and Sandy missed.

Cluereader corner: After Bridget was correct on a clue about a Grateful Dead song, guest host Savannah Guthrie exclaimed, “You’re a Dead fan!” Of course, many of us could correctly respond to clues about classic rock songs that we’ve heard (not by choice) hundreds of times by bands of which we’re not fans.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the id? DD2 – Who was Hudson? DD3 – What are Estonia and Lithuania? FJ – What is Jabberwock? (Note that the name of the poem in which this creature appears is “Jabberwocky”.)

