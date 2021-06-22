Comic Book Review – Silk #1 (2021)

Writer – Maurene Goo

Artist – Takeshi Miyazawa

My local Wal-Mart has finally gotten in new DC and Marvel Comic Packs. I picked up one of each to send to a friend for their birthday. I have been out of touch with the adventures of Cindy Moon aka Silk lately, so I decided to check this issue out.

Cindy Moon is starting her first day at Threats and Menaces, J. Jonah Jameson’s news outlet, where she meets her fellow staff members and gets acclimated to her new surroundings. Cindy is asked by her co-worker, Derick, to join him to investigate a crime scene. A local gang called the Mulligans have all been killed in a hit. A police officer gives Derick and Cindy access to the scene to investigate and the duo discover the men are covered in claw marks and fur. When Cindy publishes her story online, Jonah gets targeted by two men and Silk must rescue him. How are the two men connected to the killings and which other gangs will be the next victims in this supernatural war?

The interactions between Jonah and Cindy at the office definitely gave me The Mary Tyler Moore Show vibes. I like how Goo has set up Norah Winters as Cindy’s primary rival and I have a feeling that at some point, they will put their differences aside to figure out the mystery surrounding these heinous crimes. Halfway through the issue, I was thinking that John Jameson aka Man-Wolf might be the culprit, but we learn who the antagonist is at the end of the issue. I am unfamiliar with this character and I’m sure we will learn more about them over the course of this mini-series.

Silk is one of those rare spinoffs where it doesn’t seem watered down or a carbon copy of something we have already seen, just with a new character replacing the lead we have come to know, love, and enjoy. I’m hoping that the sales of this series warrants an ongoing but with so many Spider-Man related series on the comic shelf, I can see this one getting unnoticed or missed out on altogether.

Next Issue – Someone is killing gangsters in Queens, leaving behind a trail of blood and…fur? Now Silk has to protect these low-level criminals from a bigger, nastier villain. Can she use her sleuthing skills to figure out who’s behind it all and stop them before it’s too late?

