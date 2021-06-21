Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 21

Here are today’s contestants:

Michael, a Ph.D. student, worked on a study of diversity in media;

Jessica, an attorney, sang the national anthem at a wrestling event; and

Emily, a public relations specialist, wants to be a non-fiction writer. Emily is a two-day champ with winnings of $50,100.

All three DDs were missed, two by Emily and one by leader Michael late in DJ, but he still had enough to score a runaway at $14,000 vs. $5,800 for Emily and $3,200 for Jessica.

DD1 – $600 – THE OLYMPIC FLAME – In 1956 on a flight from Singapore to Jakarta, the Olympic torch crossed this for the first time (Emily lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video) – $800 – YOU’RE ALL OVER THE MAP – (Shown is a map with an area between Florida, the Bahamas and Cuba highlighted) To sail from the Bahamas to the U.S. mainland, you cross there straits (Emily lost $1,000 from her total of $400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PURPLE HEART RECIPIENTS – He is the only U.S. president to have received the medal (Michael lost $2,000 from his score of $12,800 vs. $5,200 for Jessica.)

FJ – REFERENCE BOOKS – Emily Dickinson made frequent use of a work by this family friend & said that for several years, it was “my only companion”

Emily and Jessica were correct on FJ, so if Emily had gotten either of her two DD opportunities, she likely would have won the game. Michael dropped $1,121 to win with $12,879.

That’s before our time: For a clue about a “bionic” 70s TV series, players guessed “The Bionic Man” and “The Million Dollar Man”, but not “The Six Million Dollar Man”.

Pedantry corner: The judges accepted a response for a Scandal song lyric following “I am” as “warrior”, leaving out “the”. This is OK if the clue was going for the song title, but shouldn’t have been if they were looking for the lyric, which the clue seemed to want.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Equator? DD2 – What are the Straits of Florida? DD3 – Who was JFK? FJ – Who was Webster?

