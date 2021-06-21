Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 6

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 4 Results

65.22% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Halberd
56.52% Gravity Rush Old Town
52.17% The Sea Will Claim Everything The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I
52.17% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Freezy Flake Galaxy
52.17% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Binary Game
47.83% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Chen Stormstout
47.83% Bayonetta The Gates of Hell
43.48% Steins;Gate Chaos Mind
39.13% 007 Bloodstone I’ll Take It All
39.13% DoDonPachi Resurrection Flotage [Stage 3-A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
39.13% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 3
39.13% Etrian Odyssey III Calling That Detestable Name
39.13% Mighty Switch Force Yummy
34.78% Persona 3 Portable Danger Zone
34.78% Portal 2 An Accent Beyond
30.43% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Dhalsim Theme
30.43% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Pantry
26.09% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 6: Space Land
26.09% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep The Key
21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan Vengeance for Elthengels
21.74% And Yet It Moves Credits
21.74% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mansion of Shadows
13.04% A Boy and His Blob Swampy Things
13.04% Half-Minute Hero Spell of Destruction

Our old favorite “Halberd” is back again, this time in a chilled out acoustic instrumentation courtesy of Kirby’s Epic Yarn. It’s enough to earn it top spot in the group, and the current #1 seed.

Group 5 Results

57.14% Portal 2 Want You Gone
47.62% Sonic Generations Planet Wisp Modern
47.62% Frog Fractions Rimushotto Bungie Jump! [Jim Crawford]
47.62% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Brisk Winds, Bright Moon [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
47.62% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 3
42.86% Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Monkey Dance ’09 [Y&Co. Feat. DOMINO]
42.86% Plants vs Zombies Roof Stage
42.86% DJ Hero Poker Face vs Girls On Film – Lady Gaga vs Duran Duran
38.10% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Turbulent State [Yoshimi Kudo]
38.10% Yakuza 5 Nuisances
38.10% Trails from Zero Geofront
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 5: Snow Land
33.33% Lone Survivor Medicine
33.33% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Racetrack
28.57% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land King Dedede’s Theme
28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Starshine Beach Galaxy
28.57% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Chinese Diva (feat. Shen Shen)
28.57% Rayman Origins Hellish Paradise
23.81% Xenoblade Chronicles Everyday Life
23.81% The 3rd Birthday Triumph of Wing [Tsuyoshi Sekito]
23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 World 5
23.81% Total War: Shogun 2 Ona Hei
19.05% Demon’s Souls Old King Allant
14.29% Deus Ex: Human Revolution Icarus

Want You Gone did well enough to take 1st in the group, but it’s a decidedly less dominating performance than its older sister. Will its underdog spirit power it to victory anyway, or is everyone who professes to be burnt out on 15-year-old memes a big liar?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday June 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday June 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific