Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 6

Group 4 Results
|65.22%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Halberd
|56.52%
|Gravity Rush
|Old Town
|52.17%
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I
|52.17%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Freezy Flake Galaxy
|52.17%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Binary Game
|47.83%
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Chen Stormstout
|47.83%
|Bayonetta
|The Gates of Hell
|43.48%
|Steins;Gate
|Chaos Mind
|39.13%
|007 Bloodstone
|I’ll Take It All
|39.13%
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Flotage [Stage 3-A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|39.13%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Dark Giana Track 3
|39.13%
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Calling That Detestable Name
|39.13%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Yummy
|34.78%
|Persona 3 Portable
|Danger Zone
|34.78%
|Portal 2
|An Accent Beyond
|30.43%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Dhalsim Theme
|30.43%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Pantry
|26.09%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 6: Space Land
|26.09%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|The Key
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Riders of Rohan
|Vengeance for Elthengels
|21.74%
|And Yet It Moves
|Credits
|21.74%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Mansion of Shadows
|13.04%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Swampy Things
|13.04%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Spell of Destruction
Our old favorite “Halberd” is back again, this time in a chilled out acoustic instrumentation courtesy of Kirby’s Epic Yarn. It’s enough to earn it top spot in the group, and the current #1 seed.
Group 5 Results
|57.14%
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|47.62%
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Modern
|47.62%
|Frog Fractions
|Rimushotto Bungie Jump! [Jim Crawford]
|47.62%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Brisk Winds, Bright Moon [A] [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|47.62%
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 3
|42.86%
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Monkey Dance ’09 [Y&Co. Feat. DOMINO]
|42.86%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Roof Stage
|42.86%
|DJ Hero
|Poker Face vs Girls On Film – Lady Gaga vs Duran Duran
|38.10%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Turbulent State [Yoshimi Kudo]
|38.10%
|Yakuza 5
|Nuisances
|38.10%
|Trails from Zero
|Geofront
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 5: Snow Land
|33.33%
|Lone Survivor
|Medicine
|33.33%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Racetrack
|28.57%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|King Dedede’s Theme
|28.57%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Starshine Beach Galaxy
|28.57%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Chinese Diva (feat. Shen Shen)
|28.57%
|Rayman Origins
|Hellish Paradise
|23.81%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Everyday Life
|23.81%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Triumph of Wing [Tsuyoshi Sekito]
|23.81%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|World 5
|23.81%
|Total War: Shogun 2
|Ona Hei
|19.05%
|Demon’s Souls
|Old King Allant
|14.29%
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution
|Icarus
Want You Gone did well enough to take 1st in the group, but it’s a decidedly less dominating performance than its older sister. Will its underdog spirit power it to victory anyway, or is everyone who professes to be burnt out on 15-year-old memes a big liar?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday June 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday June 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific