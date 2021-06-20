Hand Me Down Recipes Sunday Food Thread 6/20

Inspired by @groggydundee’s latest history thread about ancient Mesopotamian recipes this past Tuesday my thoughts are turned to somewhat more recent history. Do you have any family recipes that have been passed down from your ancestors? I really don’t have much. My mother was not an enthusiastic cook so didn’t really have anything she was very passionate about to pass down. Her mother was a very good cook but unfortunately dementia stole all that knowledge from us before I was old enough to realize that I should get recipes from her. Keeping that in mind we’ve been cooking with my wife’s kids since they were little and both are into it so we have family to pass our recipes on to.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...