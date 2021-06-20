Box Office: June 18-20

As the box office continues to recover with its ebb and flow of what will actually get people out into the theater, this weekend is a bit of a backslide kind of one with some weak numbers overall. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sequel comes in at just under $12 million and that’s after the surprising good numbers the original did back in2017 with a $21 million opening and a worldwide of $176 million. It wasn’t well-reviewed but it was ideal summer fun. Suffice to say, it’s not enough fun to get people to go back for more for a whole host of reasons.
After that, it’s all films that have been largely in theaters for a couple of weeks or longer and it’s all under the $10 million mark or worse.
The big tell really is going to be next week with F9 hitting the theaters in seeing just what can be done right now until the full comfort level is back for a lot of people. And even then, I suspect it’s going to be very regional as the delta variant continues to unfold across the country.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The
|Lionsgate
|$11,675,000
|3,331
|$3,505
|$17,024,340
|2
|Quiet Place Part II, A
|Paramount
|$9,400,000
|3,401
|$2,764
|$125,259,000
|3
|Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
|Sony
|$6,100,000
|3,346
|$1,823
|$20,325,000
|4
|Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The
|Warner Bros.
|$5,150,000
|3,280
|$1,570
|$53,601,000
|5
|Cruella
|Disney
|$5,100,000
|3,110
|$1,640
|$64,735,802
|6
|In the Heights
|Warner Bros.
|$4,205,000
|3,509
|$1,198
|$19,660,000
|7
|Spirit Untamed
|Universal
|$1,600,000
|2,967
|$539
|$13,819,000
|8
|12 Mighty Orphans
|Sony Pictures Classics
|$870,162
|1,047
|$831
|$1,255,729
|9
|House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, The
|Variance Films
|$604,400
|539
|$1,121
|$2,015,287
|10
|Wrath Of Man
|United Artists Releasing
|$447,899
|707
|$634
|$26,811,000
|11
|Queen Bees
|Gravitas Ventures
|$275,000
|600
|$458
|$917,331
|12
|Sparks Brothers, The
|Focus Features
|$265,000
|534
|$496
|$265,000
