Box Office: June 18-20

As the box office continues to recover with its ebb and flow of what will actually get people out into the theater, this weekend is a bit of a backslide kind of one with some weak numbers overall. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sequel comes in at just under $12 million and that’s after the surprising good numbers the original did back in2017 with a $21 million opening and a worldwide of $176 million. It wasn’t well-reviewed but it was ideal summer fun. Suffice to say, it’s not enough fun to get people to go back for more for a whole host of reasons.

After that, it’s all films that have been largely in theaters for a couple of weeks or longer and it’s all under the $10 million mark or worse.

The big tell really is going to be next week with F9 hitting the theaters in seeing just what can be done right now until the full comfort level is back for a lot of people. And even then, I suspect it’s going to be very regional as the delta variant continues to unfold across the country.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Lionsgate $11,675,000 3,331 $3,505 $17,024,340 2 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $9,400,000 3,401 $2,764 $125,259,000 3 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony $6,100,000 3,346 $1,823 $20,325,000 4 Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Warner Bros. $5,150,000 3,280 $1,570 $53,601,000 5 Cruella Disney $5,100,000 3,110 $1,640 $64,735,802 6 In the Heights Warner Bros. $4,205,000 3,509 $1,198 $19,660,000 7 Spirit Untamed Universal $1,600,000 2,967 $539 $13,819,000 8 12 Mighty Orphans Sony Pictures Classics $870,162 1,047 $831 $1,255,729 9 House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, The Variance Films $604,400 539 $1,121 $2,015,287 10 Wrath Of Man United Artists Releasing $447,899 707 $634 $26,811,000 11 Queen Bees Gravitas Ventures $275,000 600 $458 $917,331 12 Sparks Brothers, The Focus Features $265,000 534 $496 $265,000

