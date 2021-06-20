Movies

Box Office: June 18-20

As the box office continues to recover with its ebb and flow of what will actually get people out into the theater, this weekend is a bit of a backslide kind of one with some weak numbers overall. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sequel comes in at just under $12 million and that’s after the surprising good numbers the original did back in2017 with a $21 million opening and a worldwide of $176 million. It wasn’t well-reviewed but it was ideal summer fun. Suffice to say, it’s not enough fun to get people to go back for more for a whole host of reasons.

After that, it’s all films that have been largely in theaters for a couple of weeks or longer and it’s all under the $10 million mark or worse.

The big tell really is going to be next week with F9 hitting the theaters in seeing just what can be done right now until the full comfort level is back for a lot of people. And even then, I suspect it’s going to be very regional as the delta variant continues to unfold across the country.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, TheLionsgate$11,675,0003,331$3,505$17,024,340
2Quiet Place Part II, AParamount$9,400,0003,401$2,764$125,259,000
3Peter Rabbit 2: The RunawaySony$6,100,0003,346$1,823$20,325,000
4Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, TheWarner Bros.$5,150,0003,280$1,570$53,601,000
5CruellaDisney$5,100,0003,110$1,640$64,735,802
6In the HeightsWarner Bros.$4,205,0003,509$1,198$19,660,000
7Spirit UntamedUniversal$1,600,0002,967$539$13,819,000
812 Mighty OrphansSony Pictures Classics$870,1621,047$831$1,255,729
9House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, TheVariance Films$604,400539$1,121$2,015,287
10Wrath Of ManUnited Artists Releasing$447,899707$634$26,811,000
11Queen BeesGravitas Ventures$275,000600$458$917,331
12Sparks Brothers, TheFocus Features$265,000534$496$265,000

