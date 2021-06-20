AVoCADo GamesCast #76: The Blindfolded Knife Fight

Hey folks! After a hiatus, the GamesCast is back, hosted by The Kappa for this episode and the next few. He sits down with Bresson, LittleMac, and Lord Stoneheart to discuss games that eventually won them over.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

1:20 – Project Sonic Watch 2021

2:30 – What We’ve Been Playing

27:30 – Some Pre-E3 Discussion

38:45 – Games that Won You Over

1:35:50 – Conclusion

