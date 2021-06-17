Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 17

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Matt, a civil servant, had drinks with a monkey in Thailand;

Emily, a public relations specialist, whose cat with a Pink Floyd-inspired name plays fetch; and

Sarah, a museum program director, used her child’s feet as a practice buzzer. Sarah is a one-day champ with winnings of $12,801.

Emily scored on the first two DDs and was in control throughout, leading into FJ with $20,600 vs, $13,200 for Sarah and $7,600 for Matt.

DD1 – $800 – MUSIC “C”LASS -Joan Sutherland was one of these sopranos who decorated her arias with a “rainbow” of musical hues (Emily won $2,000 from her score of $3,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – MEDICAL LATIN – 18th century physician William Heberden noted a chest condition of “strangling and anxiety” & gave it this Latin name (Emily won $5,000 from her total of $11,200 vs. $4,200 for Sarah.)

DD3 – $1,200 – DID YOU READ… – … This book by Mark Bowden chronicling a savage firefight in Somalia in 1993 (Sarah won $3,000 from her score of $9,400 vs. $16,600 for Emily.)

FJ – COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD – On this country’s National Day, August 15, all 39,000 residents are invited to Vaduz Castle for festivities & drinks

Emily and Sarah were correct on FJ. Emily added $8,000 to win with $28,600.

Wagering strategy: Against an obviously strong opponent, DD3 presented Sarah with a great opportunity to take the lead with an all-in bet. However, if she had and the game played out the same way, Sarah still would have come up just short of first place going into FJ, so it likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

Judging the judges: Not sure why giving just the last names of “the Browns” for the clue about California governors wasn’t acceptable. It’s not like there is some other pair of father-son governors with that last name for which they could be confused.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is coloratura? DD2 – What is angina? DD3 – What is “Black Hawk Down”? FJ – What is Liechtenstein?

