Today in Pig Facts!

Did you know that if a pig breed’s name ends in -shire, it means it has erect ears (as an adult)? It’s true!

So you’ve got breeds like







All* other breeds have floppy ears as adults. For instance, there’s the delightfully-named







*I’m not actually sure this is true for crosses and non-US/UK breeds.

Anyway, there are over a hundred recorded breeds of domestic pigs, but I can’t find one to account for Waddles’ unique characteristics.

Have a great night, Avocados!

