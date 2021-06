Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Sometimes things take a while to make. Which I’m usually fine with because when it finally does arrive it’s very exciting. So I’m happy to see that there’s been an update on the anime adaption of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki! With a new release date of October 2022, I still have a while to wait, but it’s looking pretty cool so far:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

