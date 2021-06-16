Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 16

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Sarah, a museum program director, whose husband has tattoos based on their trips;

Evan, an associate broker, was born during a Jeopardy! episode; and

Katie, a graphic designer, bowled in her wedding dress. Katie is a three-day champ with winnings of $35,899.

Katie had the best showing in the first two rounds of her run to date, leading into FJ with $16,600 vs. $11,200 for Sarah and $4,800 for Evan.

DD1 – $600 – SCIENTISTS – This man’s original temperature scale had 0 as the boiling point; Linnaeus made a more intuitive thermometer with 0 as freezing (Evan won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – DESERT ISLAND READS – The term Robinsonade refers to a castaway story that emulates the 18th century works of this man (Katie won $3,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – – Frederick the Wise, ruler of Saxony, protected this controversial reformer at Wartburg Castle in 1521 (Katie won $1,000 from her score of $9,000 vs. $9,200 for Erin.)

FJ – MOVIE CHARACTERS – A character who was going to be called Lunar Larry became him, inspired by the name of a real person

Sarah and Evan were correct on FJ, with Sarah adding $1,601 and taking the win when Katie dropped $5,801. Sarah’s victory was worth $12,801.

Wagering strategy: Sarah’s FJ wager would have put her $1 behind Evan’s double-up if she had missed. The strategy that perhaps she intended to do called for a wager of $1,599, which would have guaranteed a finish ahead of Evan. But an even better play would have been a bet of $400 or less, that would have given Sarah the win if Katie missed without having to be correct herself.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the word used in France centuries ago that contains a synonym for “big” and means “generosity” is largesse.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Celsius? DD3 – What is Nicaragua? FJ – Who is Buzz Lightyear?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...