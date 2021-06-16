AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 26

Time Is a Flat Circle

Dear Patience,

I know you probably haven’t received my last letter yet, but there’s so much going on here I had to write you again! We’ve been running all over Sharn since the Provost hatched his plan, disrupting the rituals that are empowering him. It hasn’t been easy. In fact, I seem to remember dying once!

We were in the library at Morgrave University, trying to find certain books in a semi-sentient whirlwind of tomes and scrolls, while dealing with a powerful golem made from scrolls, spellbooks, and broken magic items. There was also a sphinx, who apparently couldn’t really move or act except to call out cryptic clues as to which books we needed to look for. Anyway, at first we didn’t really know what to expect, so we tried to fight our way past to the golem to the center of the library, where a pair of artifacts (the Aethervane and the Quintessence Engine) that seemed to be causing all this chaos were located. That’s when I died, being pounded into the ground by the golem.

And the next thing I knew, we were back at the library entrance, time having reset to that point. We all remembered what had happened, and now we had a better idea of what we needed to do. I dashed past the golem to get inside the book storm and start searching as fast as possible. Scylla tried to contain the books with a Wind Wall, but really only managed to knock a handful of books loose from the storm. In the meantime, Petie ran up and tried to hold the golem in place to give the rest of us time to search. But jut touching the golem made her sick with some kind of poison. Uda and Cherrazai were also trying to keep the golem’s attention, but all they got for their trouble was a Cone of Cold to the face. Scylla then had a great idea–she cast Polymorph and turned the whirlwind into a small bird. Unfortunately, all the books we needed were subsumed into the bird form instead of dropping to the ground. And the golem was still angry. It knocked out Petie before we really knew what happened, and then while Scylla dropped her spell to make the books come back, Cherrazai finally managed to get the golem’s attention, and it killed her.

Then we started the cycle all over again. Once again I bolted past the golem, this time Shifting to have a better shot at spotting the books. Petie and Scylla both joined me, while Cherri and Uda tried to keep the golem’s focus on them. With three of us actively searching, and my heightened senses, we were able to find all 4 books that we needed to disrupt this ritual. All we needed to do now was destroy them, but with Scylla, Petie, and I all clustered together, the golem was able to blast us with Chain Lightning and Cone of Cold spells. At least before I fell unconscious again, Scylla managed to blast one of the four books apart.

I briefly came to, long enough to see Cherrazai make a spectacular shot with her bow, shooting one of the books right out of Petie’s hand. Scylla blasted another book to bits, then the golem came for us again, and I was unconscious again. Next thing I knew, Cherri was pouring a healing potion down my throat. Apparently, Petie had just managed to destroy the last book and break the ritual before the golem could finish one of us off and reset time again. We had done it!

There were still more rituals to disrupt, and time was of the essence. We decided to head down to the Cogs, where we had our first adventure so many weeks ago. (Partly this was so we could rest a little in the cab on the way down.) This far down, no one seemed to even know that Skyway was in danger of falling. We looked for Tresca, the artificer we’d collected the Burning Idol from previously, at a Warforged-run co-op. She told us about a group of goblins and ogres doing some kind of construction project down one of the tunnels nearby. Work seemed to stop a few days ago. That seemed like our best lead, so we made our way down the tunnel to see if we could find the Burning Idol and the Hoarfrost Flower.

We followed the tunnel moving as quietly as we could, with help from Petie’s Pass Without Trace spell. Finally, we came to the end of the tunnel, where saw a tower of brass latticework rising out of a lake a lava, with icy stalactites hanging from the ceiling. Magical energy was oscillating in the center of the tower, and we could the Burning Idol at the bottom of the tower and the Flower at the top hanging among the icicles at the top. There was also a scaffold up near the top of the tower that connected to a tunnel higher up in the wall. A handful of Azers were standing guard on ground level. We quickly formed a plan.

I Wild Shaped into an ape and started climbing up a chimney further back in the tunnel, which looked like it connected to the scaffolding, and Scylla took off into the air as well. Petie cast a protective spell on herself, then she and Cherrazai charged in to attack the Azer guards and keep them busy. By the time I’d reached the top, the others had already killed most of the Azers. Scylla was blasting them from above as she flew up to join me at the top. I managed to gran the flower, even though it was so cold that it almost burned, but I wasn’t sure what to do with it–I considered throwing it into the lava below, but Scylla though it might be better save it, because maybe it would help us later. So, I just did my best to deactivate it, and succeeded, though not without causing a minor burst of cold around Scylla and myself. With the flower disabled, the magic in the tower faded and Uda was able to snag the now-inert Burning Idol.

We’re on on our way to the City of the Dead, outside the walls of Sharn proper, now. There are still two rituals that we need to disrupt–I just hope we have enough time.

Your brother,

Sly

