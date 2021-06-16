AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 26

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
Today we’re paying a visit to the world of Exandria to look at the Echo Knight Fighter archetype as presented in Matthew Mercer’s Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. Echo Knights are the front-line warriors of the Kryn Dynasty, a kingdom of surface-dwelling drow, orcs, and goblinoid races in the area known as Xhorhas. These knights learn to use the time-magic of the Luxon to summon shadowy echoes of themselves from unrealized realities to aid them in battle.
Starting at 3rd level, you can use a bonus action to Manifest an Echo of yourself in an unoccupied space within 15 of you. The echo appears as a translucent gray image of you, has an AC of 14 plus your proficiency bonus and 1 hit point, and is solid enough to occupy its space (meaning other creatures can’t move through it). The echo disappears if it is destroyed, if you dismiss it as a bonus action, if you are incapacitated, if you summon another echo, or if it is ever more than 30 feet away from you. You can move the echo up to 30 feet on your turn, mentally commanding it with no action required.
While your echo is active, you can use it in a few different ways. First, whenever you take the Attack action, any or all of the attacks you make can originate from your space or from the echo’s space, meaning that when you gain the Extra Attack feature, you can split your attacks between you and your echo. The echo’s attacks still use your normal attack rolls and bonuses. In addition, when a creature within 5 feet of your echo moves at least 5 feet away from it, you can use your reaction to have the echo make an opportunity attack (again, using your normal bonuses–just as if you were standing in that spot). Finally, you can also use a bonus on your turn to teleport and swap places with your echo. This does cost 15 feet of movement, no matter the actual distance between you and the echo.
Also at level 3, while your echo is active, you can Unleash the Incarnation to allow the echo to attack your enemies. Whenever you take the Attack action, you can choose to make an additional attack from the echo’s space. You can only use this feature a number of times equal to your CON modifier, regaining expended uses with a long rest.
When you reach 7th level, you can briefly send your consciousness into your Echo Avatar. As an action, you can see through the echo’s eyes and hear through its ears for up to 10 minutes. While you are using your echo’s senses, you can send the echo up to 1000 feet from you before it is destroyed, instead of the usual 30 feet.
At 10th level, you gain the ability to use your echo as a Shadow Martyr, making it throw itself in front of an attack meant for one of your allies. When a creature you can see is targeted by an attack, you can use your reaction before the attack roll is made to teleport your echo to a space within 5 feet of the targeted creature. The echo then becomes the target of the attack roll that triggered the reaction. This ability can only be used once, replenishing with a short or long rest.
At level 15, you can absorb some of the magic of your echo and Reclaim its Potential. When your echo is destroyed by taking damage, you can choose to gain temporary hit points equal to 2d6 plus your CON modifier. Note, that you this ability only works if you don’t currently have any temp hp, and you can only use it a number of times equal to your CON modifier. You regain expended uses on a long rest.
Finally, at 18th level, you can use your bonus action to create two echoes instead of just one, becoming a Legion of One. Anything you can do from one echo’s position can be done from the other instead (meaning you can spread your attacks over three different targets, for instance). In addition if you have no uses of your Unleash Incarnation ability left when you roll initiative, you automatically regain one use of that feature.
Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include:
- Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)
- Cherrazai, a pink Tiefling Rogue, recently bonded with a quori from the Realm of Dreams (Waffle)
- Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)
- Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)
- Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)
Dear Patience,
I know you probably haven’t received my last letter yet, but there’s so much going on here I had to write you again! We’ve been running all over Sharn since the Provost hatched his plan, disrupting the rituals that are empowering him. It hasn’t been easy. In fact, I seem to remember dying once!
We were in the library at Morgrave University, trying to find certain books in a semi-sentient whirlwind of tomes and scrolls, while dealing with a powerful golem made from scrolls, spellbooks, and broken magic items. There was also a sphinx, who apparently couldn’t really move or act except to call out cryptic clues as to which books we needed to look for. Anyway, at first we didn’t really know what to expect, so we tried to fight our way past to the golem to the center of the library, where a pair of artifacts (the Aethervane and the Quintessence Engine) that seemed to be causing all this chaos were located. That’s when I died, being pounded into the ground by the golem.
And the next thing I knew, we were back at the library entrance, time having reset to that point. We all remembered what had happened, and now we had a better idea of what we needed to do. I dashed past the golem to get inside the book storm and start searching as fast as possible. Scylla tried to contain the books with a Wind Wall, but really only managed to knock a handful of books loose from the storm. In the meantime, Petie ran up and tried to hold the golem in place to give the rest of us time to search. But jut touching the golem made her sick with some kind of poison. Uda and Cherrazai were also trying to keep the golem’s attention, but all they got for their trouble was a Cone of Cold to the face. Scylla then had a great idea–she cast Polymorph and turned the whirlwind into a small bird. Unfortunately, all the books we needed were subsumed into the bird form instead of dropping to the ground. And the golem was still angry. It knocked out Petie before we really knew what happened, and then while Scylla dropped her spell to make the books come back, Cherrazai finally managed to get the golem’s attention, and it killed her.
Then we started the cycle all over again. Once again I bolted past the golem, this time Shifting to have a better shot at spotting the books. Petie and Scylla both joined me, while Cherri and Uda tried to keep the golem’s focus on them. With three of us actively searching, and my heightened senses, we were able to find all 4 books that we needed to disrupt this ritual. All we needed to do now was destroy them, but with Scylla, Petie, and I all clustered together, the golem was able to blast us with Chain Lightning and Cone of Cold spells. At least before I fell unconscious again, Scylla managed to blast one of the four books apart.
I briefly came to, long enough to see Cherrazai make a spectacular shot with her bow, shooting one of the books right out of Petie’s hand. Scylla blasted another book to bits, then the golem came for us again, and I was unconscious again. Next thing I knew, Cherri was pouring a healing potion down my throat. Apparently, Petie had just managed to destroy the last book and break the ritual before the golem could finish one of us off and reset time again. We had done it!
There were still more rituals to disrupt, and time was of the essence. We decided to head down to the Cogs, where we had our first adventure so many weeks ago. (Partly this was so we could rest a little in the cab on the way down.) This far down, no one seemed to even know that Skyway was in danger of falling. We looked for Tresca, the artificer we’d collected the Burning Idol from previously, at a Warforged-run co-op. She told us about a group of goblins and ogres doing some kind of construction project down one of the tunnels nearby. Work seemed to stop a few days ago. That seemed like our best lead, so we made our way down the tunnel to see if we could find the Burning Idol and the Hoarfrost Flower.
We followed the tunnel moving as quietly as we could, with help from Petie’s Pass Without Trace spell. Finally, we came to the end of the tunnel, where saw a tower of brass latticework rising out of a lake a lava, with icy stalactites hanging from the ceiling. Magical energy was oscillating in the center of the tower, and we could the Burning Idol at the bottom of the tower and the Flower at the top hanging among the icicles at the top. There was also a scaffold up near the top of the tower that connected to a tunnel higher up in the wall. A handful of Azers were standing guard on ground level. We quickly formed a plan.
I Wild Shaped into an ape and started climbing up a chimney further back in the tunnel, which looked like it connected to the scaffolding, and Scylla took off into the air as well. Petie cast a protective spell on herself, then she and Cherrazai charged in to attack the Azer guards and keep them busy. By the time I’d reached the top, the others had already killed most of the Azers. Scylla was blasting them from above as she flew up to join me at the top. I managed to gran the flower, even though it was so cold that it almost burned, but I wasn’t sure what to do with it–I considered throwing it into the lava below, but Scylla though it might be better save it, because maybe it would help us later. So, I just did my best to deactivate it, and succeeded, though not without causing a minor burst of cold around Scylla and myself. With the flower disabled, the magic in the tower faded and Uda was able to snag the now-inert Burning Idol.
We’re on on our way to the City of the Dead, outside the walls of Sharn proper, now. There are still two rituals that we need to disrupt–I just hope we have enough time.
Your brother,
Sly