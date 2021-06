The musical Falsettos is based on two one-act musicals from a trilogy by William Finn. Falsettos is about three couples from three sexualities as they deal through life in the 1970s and early 1980s. The themes centers around gender roles, the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, and the dangers of the AIDS epidemic.

The musical premiered in 1992, winning Best Book and Best Musical at the Tony Awards. Falsettos was later revived in 2016 and PBS filmed this production for Live from Lincoln Center series.

