30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 15: Favourite Fight/Action Scene

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

Action scenes are a time-honored tradition for injecting excitement into film. From car chases to fistfights and everything in between, a good action sequence blends stuntwork, choreography, creativity, and cinematography, often accentuated with special effects, a fitting score, or a clever needle drop. I debated many examples I could use for my personal favorite, but I kept coming back to the hallway scene in Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy (2003). The main reason I gave this scene a slight edge is because it’s shot in one continuous take, which typically puts greater demands on everyone involved both in front of and behind the camera. In fact, it’s believed that this scene took 17 takes over three days before landing on the one that was used in the final product.

Prompt: What’s your favorite fight or action scene in film?

