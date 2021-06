It’s Flag Day, everybody! That special day of the year where Flaggy Claus comes down from the North Pole to deliver flags to all the good boys and girls. And we all dress ourselves in flags to scare away the Flag Day spirits who send moths to feast on our flags. And the day ends with a traditional feast of roast flag and all the trimmings. Happy posting, everyone!

