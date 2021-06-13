Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 6/13/21

Bishop’s Gambit

Mick takes the Waiverider and Kayla to try and find Sara, but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s Manor, where both Spooner and Astra try to connect to the Alien.

Rebirth

When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman and Mary find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her.

