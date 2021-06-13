Box Office: June 11-13

A new box office weekend has hit and sustainability of numbers is providing hard overall unless there’s a big enough picture each weekend coming out. With there still being some hesitancy to go back to the theater, all eyes continue to look at Black Widow and F9 to see if that will provide the psychological break for many.

This weekend sees a very close set of numbers for the top two and that could change with final numbers Monday evening. But the reported numbers have A Quiet Place Part II taking the top spot with $11.6 million to bring it to just under $109 million so far, which is definitely good to see overall after how things have been for so long.

With the second-place showing, In the Heights hits at $11.4 million while also facing competition from having it stream on HBO Max at the same time beginning Thursday night. It wasn’t expected to be huge because of this but it’s also a movie whose audience you get the sense is hesitant about movie theaters at the moment still.

With Peter Rabbit 2, it landed at $10.4 million and I don’t know too many parents who are taking kids to the theater right now either, so that landed about where I expected with it.

The 16th sees the debut of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard going wide while the 18th sees all limited-release films. The really big test coming up next is on June 25th, 2021 with F9: The Fast Saga.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $11,650,000 3,515 $3,314 $108,990,000 2 In the Heights Warner Bros. $11,405,000 3,456 $3,300 $11,405,000 3 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony $10,400,000 3,346 $3,108 $10,400,000 4 Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Warner Bros. $10,020,000 3,237 $3,095 $43,771,000 5 Cruella Disney $6,700,000 3,307 $2,026 $55,959,946 6 Spirit Untamed Universal $2,500,000 3,394 $737 $10,901,000 7 House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2, The Variance Films $1,064,000 420 $2,533 $1,064,000 8 Wrath Of Man United Artists Releasing $614,809 1,207 $509 $25,966,000 9 Queen Bees Gravitas Ventures $328,300 500 $657 $328,300 10 Spiral Lionsgate $305,000 1,572 $194 $22,609,427 11 12 Mighty Orphans Sony Pictures Classics $254,314 132 $1,927 $254,314 12 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $185,000 559 $331 $54,118,416

