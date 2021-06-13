30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 13: Casting Yourself in a Film

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

I can’t be the only one who’s thought about this. My life isn’t interesting enough to warrant a biopic…BUT if for some extremely odd reason someone were to insist, who would play the role of me? My pick would be Jeffrey Wright. If you squint really hard we share a passing resemblance (I’d also have to lose a few pounds), he never really goes for anything flashy, and he tends to bring a level of introspection and calmness to his characters that I can relate to. And as the clip below shows, he’s got great range! Maybe they could just give me a deleted scene in a film about someone much more interesting.

Prompt: Who would you cast as yourself in the movie about your life?

