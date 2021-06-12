Svengoolie Discussion Thread 6/12/2021: How To Make A Monster

As Sven’s blog says, “it’s time to put on make-up- it’s time to fight the frights- it’s time to get things started, making monsters show their might!” New movie this week! And as we all know, American International Pictures means QUALITY like Attack Of The Puppet People, Night of the Blood Beast or recent Sven show The Undead! From the MeTV website…

“When a master monster make-up artist is sacked by the new bosses of American International studios, he uses his creations to exact revenge.”

I’m looking forward to this one. I’m also looking forward to The Trouble With Tribbles, which will be airing immediately after the movie.

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. JustWatch has lots of options this week, including free via Tubi and Shout Factory TV. And, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here soon after the episode airs! (And no promises, but since there are *cough cough* multiple copies of the movie on YouTube the episode will probably be posted in its entirety here.)

And, because everyone enjoyed it so much, here’s the “Judge Jerry” bit from “Cult of the Cobra”.

Enjoy the movie!

