30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 12: Favourite Voicework Performance

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

Voice actors have been a critical part of the film industry since the early days of animation. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, as animated films have been joined by live-action films that increasingly incorporate CGI and stop-motion characters. Historically, there was little if any overlap between voice actors and live-action actors. These days, it seems as though filmmakers prefer to bank on the name recognition of well-known live-action actors for voice-only roles, even in favor of voice actors who have spent their careers meticulously honing their craft.

One actor who has done a commendable job in both voicework and live-action is Alan Tudyk. Known for his live-action roles in Firefly, Resident Alien, and various other films and shows, he has performed voicework in film (Ice Age series; I, Robot; Wreck-It Ralph), TV (The Tick; Harley Quinn), and video games (Halo; Injustice). He also represents my choice for this prompt for his role as K2SO in Rogue One. Tudyk did a great job providing comic relief as the reprogrammed Empire droid, but as seen in the video below, his role was much more nuanced and multi-faceted.

Prompt: What is your favorite voicework role in film?

