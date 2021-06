This is a place for all enthusiasts of non-motorized two wheeled contraptions (and also Glyph). Summer officially starts next weekend so let’s talk about it! Sunscreen, drinking beer on patios, sweat, 100F heat, street festivals, more sweat, it’s summer baby!

As always feel free to talk about anything else regarding your recent cycling adventures or progress.

