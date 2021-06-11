Friday New Music 6/11

Hello! It’s Friday, again! There’s new music, again! Bunch of stuff it looks like today. A new album from St. Lenox who I’m not super familiar with but have heard on podcasts. There’s new albums from Sleater Kinney and Garbage that might be worth taking a look at. A new Islands album, no idea how they even sound these days. New Marina and Slayyter which should have at least one fun pop song on it. New EPs from K.Flay and Pronoun that I’ll definitely listen to.

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound and with some updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t and any other new stuff. Enjoy!:

— Aaron David Ross – Filter Failure

— Acid Dad – Take It From The Dead

— AFI – Bodies

— Aili x Transistorcake – Dansu EP

— Alessandro Cortini (of Nine Inch Nails) – Scuro Chiaro

— Anaal Nathrakh – The Codex Necro (Reissue)

— Anaal Nathrakh – Total Fucking Necro (Reissue)

— Andrew von Oeyen – Bach & Beethoven

— Andy Bell (of Ride) – All On You EP

— Andy Bell (of Ride) – Another View

— Annsofie Salomon – Only Space and Time Can Tell How to Breathe in an Ocean Shell EP

— Archon – Altiora EP

— Azure Ray – Remedy

— Bacchus Harsh – Caveat Tumultum

— Beta Radio – Year Of Love

— Between Friends – i like when you shine

— Black Sabbath – Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition

— Blu – For Sale EP

— Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band – ‘Live’ Bullet

— Brandon Jenner – Short of Home EP

— Bright Dog Red – In Vivo

— Brother Against Brother – Brother Against Brother

— The Brown Goose – This Is the Way

— Butterfly Ali – Preacher’s Kid EP

— Chris Lanzon – Far From Perfect EP

— Cold Cave – Fate In Seven Lessons

— Conditioner – Conditioner

— Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts – Honky Tonkin’ Beauty Supreme

— Crowder – Milk & Honey

— Crypta – Echoes of the Soul

— Dan Potter Sings – Again?!

— Danny Elfman – Big Mess

— Dany Laj and the Looks – Ten Easy Pieces

— Dave Koz and Cory Wong – The Golden Hour

— Dead History – Dead History

— Dean Blunt – Black Metal 2

— Def Leppard – Def Leppard – Volume Three

— Delta IV – II

— Delving (Nick DiSalvo of Elder) – Hirschbrunnen

— Dennis DeYoung (of Styx) – 26 East, Vol. 2

— Dornenreich – Du wilde Liebe sei

— Doug Carn – Infant Eyes (Reissue)

— Dustin O’Halloran – Silfur

— Eden Ahbez – Dharmaland

— Elissa Mielke – Finally EP

— Ethan Gold – Earth City 1: The Longing Out

— Evan Klar – Blissful Thinking EP

— Everstill – Longing

— Exsanguination – Spectral Hymns

— Flying Cupid – All Turns to Dust

— Folly Group – Awake and Hungry EP

— Frame 42 – Undercroft EP

— Fred Lee & The Restless – Sleepwalking In Daylight

— Garbage – No Gods No Masters

— Gawain and the Green Knight – A Sleeping Place EP

— Gus Dapperton – Orca Deluxe Version

— Hammer King – Hammer King

— Harmful – Scumanity

— Haus of Fraser – Same Ol’ Dance EP

— Hex Cougar – Genesis EP

— The High Hawks (feat. members of Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, Horshoes & Hand Grendaes) – The High Hawks

— Hollow Coves – Blessings EP

— Hyunhye Seo (of Xiu Xiu) – Strands

— Indigo De Souza – I Love My Mom (Vinyl Reissue)

— Islands – Islomania

— J Hacha de Zola – East of Eden

— Jacob Haage & Sarah Assbring (El Perro del Mar) – RIPTIDE

— James DiGirolamo – Paper Boats EP

— JayBaby TheGreaty – The Last Dragon

— Jeb Loy Nichols – Jeb Loy

— Jerry Don’t and the Spurs – Fire on the Ridge

— Jessie Royal – Royal

–– Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure? – The Platinum Pleasure Edition

— Jeweler – Tiny Circles

— Jim Ward (of At-the Drive In) – Daggers

— Joe Bonamassa – Now Serving: Royal Tea – Live From The Ryman

— Josh Johnson – Elusive

— Julian Lage – Squint

— K.Flay – Inside Voices EP

— Karma Kids – vibes.

— Kaylee Elizabeth – Playing With Fire

— Kekko – Dreaming Life EP

— Kelly Lee Owens – Inner Song Remix Series EP

— KennyHoopla – Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape

— Kid Kenn – Probelm Child EP

— King Buffalo – The Burden of Restlessness

— King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Butterfly 3000

— King Ropes – Way Out West

— KISS – Off the Soundboard: Tokyo 2001

— Kylie Morgan – Love, Kylie EP

— Larry June – Orange Print

— Lenny the Heart – Rokklenin EP

— Les Agamemnonz – Amateur

— Ligature Marks – Set Oceans On Fire (Deluxe Edition)

— Living Dead Girl – Exorcism

— Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real – A Few Stars Apart

— Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) – Mammoth WVH

— Marina – Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land

— Maroon 5 – JORDI

— Mark Morrison – Return of the Mack (25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

— The Mars Volta – Tremulant (Vinyl Reissue)

— Merci – Subtle Fiction I EP

— Migos – Culture III

— Mike Block and Sandeep Das – Where the Soul Never Dies

— Mind Maintenance – Mind Maintenance

— Mirabai Ceiba – The Quiet Hour

— Moral Pleasures – Sleepy Songs For Dying Loves EP

— Mr. Bungle – The Night They Came Home

— Napoleon – Enemy Within EP

— The Narcotix – Mommy Issues EP

— Néfastes – Scumanity

— Nether – Beyond the Celestial Sphere

— Nicole McKinney – The Process EP

— Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

— The Oak Ridge Boys – Front Porch Singin’

— Orphan Donor – Unraveled

— Olivia O’Brien – Episodes -Part 1 EP

— Pessimist – Blood for the Gods (Vinyl Reissue)

— Phosphorescent – The BBC Sessions EP

— Pi’erre Bourne – The Life Of Pi’erre 5

— Pikes – Boy Falsetto EP

— Polo G – Hall Of Fame

— Portugal. the Man – Oregon City Sessions (Physical Release)

— Pronoun – OMG I Made It

— Psychic Pawn – Eulogy: The Complete Anthlogy

— Quivers – Golden Doubt

— Rachel Baiman – Cycles

— Rarelyalways – Manic EP

— Red Ribbon – Planet X

— René Lussier – Complètement Marteau

— Róisín Murphy – Crooked Machine (Vinyl Release)

— The Routes – Instrumentals II

— Ruth B. – Moments In Between

— Sammy Sadler – 1989

— Sandy’s – Magic Mind

— Sator – Basement Noise

— The Scientists – Negativity

— Sepiroth – Condemned To Suffer

— Sharon Van Etten – Epic Ten (Physical Release)

— The Shins – Oh, Inverted World (Vinyl Reissue)

— ShitKid – Sort Stjerne!

— Sinoptik – The Calling

— Skraeckoedlan – Äppelträdet (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Slayyyter – Troubled Paradise

— Sleater-Kinney – Path Of Wellness

— Smokehouse – Never Prick my Pickles EP

— Smoothboi Ezra – Stuck EP

— Social Haul – Social Haul

— Soledad Brothers – The Hardest Walk (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stephan Micus – Winter’s End

— St. Lenox – Ten Songs of Worship and Praise for Our Tumultuous Times

— Sven Wunder – Natura Morta

— T. Griffin – The Proposal

— T-Model Ford – I Was Born In a Swamp (Vinyl Reissue)

— Todd Cochran – Then and Again, Here and Now

— Tone Stith – FWM EP

— Torgny – Together EP

— Vacation Manor – Vacation Manor

— Van Dyke Parks and Verónica Valerio – Van Dyke Parks Orchestrates Verónica Valerio: Only in America

— Various Artists – Dear John – Concert for War Child UK

— Various Artists – In the Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Various Artists – Jasper The Vinyl Junkie’s Vinyl Junkie Thangs

— VEPS – Open the Door EP

— VINCINT – There Will Be Tears

— The Wirelight – Megaturquoise

— Wristmeetrazor – Replica of a Strange Love

