tick, tick… Boom: Trailer Reaction Thread

Jonathan Larson passed away before the opening of his hit musical Rent in 1996. He was 35. The success of Rent renewed interest in his 1990 Off-Broadway musical tick, tick… Boom! It began as a one person show about Jonathan’s attempts to juggle day jobs, relationships and a songwriting career. The show was restructured for three actors and performed at the Jayne Street Theater in 2001. It has since received revivals, a tour, a London production with Neil Patrick Harris and a concert starring Linn-Manuel Miranda.

Now Miranda will direct Andrew Garfield in the upcoming Netflix film. Watch the trailer and share your thoughts.

tick…tick…Boom! premieres on Netflix and in select theaters this Fall.

