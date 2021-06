The Boy From Oz is a jukebox musical about the life of Australian singer-songwriter Peter Allen. The musical uses Allen’s songs as the show tells Allen’s life. The show stars Hugh Jackman as Peter Allen, which is one of the notable musical projects Jackman has played. The musical also featured Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett, who played Judy Garland in the Australian production and conert.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...