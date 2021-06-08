Musicals Thread (Finales)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

Which musical really stuck the landing? The last scene is a show’s last chance to resolve its characters’ journeys, comment on its themes, and leave its desired impression on the audience. Whether a reprise of an earlier number or a new creation, which ending was the perfect finishing touch to (or even an improvement upon) the show preceding it? What’s your favorite finale?

“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” acts as an epilogue to Hamilton and regularly leaves me in tears. Eliza Hamilton, who previously disregarded the obsession with legacy shared by so many of the characters, takes stock of their lives and fears coming up short, despite the impressive accomplishments she lists. Throughout the show she’s shown incredible strength amid neglect, loss, and betrayal. It’s so satisfying, then, that of all the major characters she gets the final word in this tumultuous story, and that her last lines are filled with hope and peace.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...