Flash/Superman & Lois Live Chat

“Good-Bye Vibrations”

Cisco and Kamilla tell the team they are leaving. However, Barry, Iris and Caitlin don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city.

Carlos Valdes finally escapes this show when so many of us can’t. And remember Rainbow Raider? They’re back in Pog new person form

“Loyal Subjekts”

Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge.

At least you still have Superman & Lois. You ALL still have Superman & Lois

