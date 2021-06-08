30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 8: Film for a Special Occasion

This piece was written by Sir Simon Milligan

If you’re a film fan, it can be easy to make them part of an annual tradition tied to a special occasion. I usually try to go out to a movie on my birthday, and I recently started a tradition of rewatching my favourite film from the previous year on New Year’s Eve. One of the films I most closely associate with a particular holiday is the Thanksgiving-themed Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

Ironically, I never used to really celebrate Thanksgiving all that much growing up (it’s not as big a deal in Canada as it is in the States), but John Candy and Steve Martin are just so great in this film and I make a point of trying to watch it every Thanksgiving. The dramatic beats are still effective after all these years and I still love the comedic scenes, especially the classic tractor-trailer encounter:

Prompt: What’s your favorite film for a special occasion?”

