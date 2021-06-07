Weekly Games Thread Takes Your Heart

Hey everyone! Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And lastly: what’s the most satisfying heist you’ve experienced in a game? Whatever form it takes, whether it’s in Payday, GTA, Persona, or even just the ol’ bucket on the head trick in Elder Scrolls. I would love to hear as much as possible about both the mechanics of it and the broader ideas and execution.

If you haven’t yet, maybe you’d like to check out my latest Game News Roundup, or the newest Video Game Song Tournament!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...