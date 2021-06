The musical adaptation of The Color Purple is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer winning novel. The story spans over 40 years as it follows a girl name Celie as she deal with life in the American South during the early 20th Century.

The musical first premiered in Broadway in 2005 and was revived again in 2015 where it won Best Revival at the Tony Awards. Both Broadway productions also bought Tony Awards for the role of Celie, who were both played by LaChanze and Cynthia Erivo.

