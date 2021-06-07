Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 7

Here are today’s contestants:

Verlinda, a human resources consultant, is the daughter of a WWII combat medic;

Derek, an accountant, has run three marathons; and

Julia, an attorney, had a mosh pit incident at an unknown concert. Julia is a two-day champ with winnings of $26,250.

The lead going into FJ was left up for grabs after Julia missed DD3, but she took the last clue of DJ and held the advantage at $17,400 vs. $15,000 for Verlinda and $11,000 for Derek.

DD1 – $800 – LANDMARKS – Commissioned to celebrate France’s military victories, it stands smack in the middle of Place Charles de Gaulle (Derek won $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video) – $1,600 – ISMs – The Jewish Museum in Budapest, which is part of the Great Synagogue Complex, is built on the site of the house where Theodore Herzl, father of this movement, was born in 1860 (Julia won $4,000 from her score of $9,800 vs. $13,000 for Verlinda.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY – A common measure of walking was coined when a Japanese company called its pedometer the Manpo-kei, or this many steps “meter” (Julia lost $2,000 from her total of $17,400 vs. $15,000 for Verlinda.)

FJ – GOLDEN AGE ACTRESSES – In 2013 the Victoria & Albert Museum acquired her archives, including letters from Laurence Olivier & Tennessee Williams

Only Verlinda was correct on FJ, adding $2,500 to win with $17,500.

Wagering strategy: With her FJ wager size, Verlinda chose to force Derek to make a bet of over $1,500 and be correct to have a chance to pass her. Rather than playing for the possible Triple Stumper win, Derek bet everything and would have won the game if he was right on FJ.

U.K. TV troubles: No one could identify a photo of “Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson, or could name the sitcom that’s been called the “Friends” of the U.K., “Coupling”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Arc de Triomphe? DD2 – What is Zionism? DD3 – What is ten thousand? FJ – Who was Vivien Leigh?

