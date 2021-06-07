The Knowledge Fight Day Thread (June 7, 2021)

Today I would like to express my love for Knowledge Fight! The world’s only comedy podcast dedicated to analysing Alex Jones. Hosted by Dan Friesen and Jordan Holmes, the show discusses the myriad ways in which Alex Jones is an idiot and intentionally misleads his listeners for fun and profit. They also dive deeply into the nature of conservative propaganda and the art of the con, breaking down scam artists from the worlds of politics, religion, and of course, outer space. The five hundred-episode back catalogue sounds (and is) daunting, but trust me, the show is hilarious, thoughtful, compassionate, and highly informative, so please check it out if you haven’t already.

Have a great day and remember to take it easy, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...