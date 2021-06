“The Satanist’s Apprentice”

With Astra now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine. Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her.

“Armed and Dangerous”

As Luke’s life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him.

