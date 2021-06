I’m feeling goofy and since today is 6/6 why not add another 6 and talk about decadent food?

What do you go for when you’re really feeling indulgent?

It could be sweets and pastries, a lavish multi-course meal, a comfort food from childhood, whatever you like and whatever brings up those “I really shouldn’t be doing this but damned if I don’t dive in!” feelings.

Featured image- Banquet Still Life by Adriaen van Utrecht, 1644

